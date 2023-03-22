Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Issued By Zacks Research

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $111.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. CRA International has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $128.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.37%.

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CRA International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 465.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 257,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

