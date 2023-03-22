Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.