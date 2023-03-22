Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

