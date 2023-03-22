Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $292.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.