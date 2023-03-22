Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,075 ($13.20) on Wednesday. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 782.40 ($9.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,381.50 ($16.97). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,263.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,078.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The company has a market cap of £29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,566.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.33) target price on Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.30) target price on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.46) to GBX 1,518 ($18.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) target price on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,656.14 ($20.34).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

