ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.57

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -457.00 and a beta of 1.08.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

