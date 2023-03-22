Prom Price Tops $5.20 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00018395 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $94.83 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00031108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00201006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,255.50 or 1.00029252 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.18188523 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,377,069.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.