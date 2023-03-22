Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Progressive Care Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80.

Progressive Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Care, Inc is a personalized healthcare services and technology company that provides prescription pharmaceuticals and risk and data management services to healthcare organizations and providers. It operates through the following subsidiaries: PharmCo LLC, Touchpoint RX LLC, Family Physicians RX, Inc, and ClearMetrX, Inc The PharmCo LLC provides prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, tele pharmacy services, anti-retro-viral medications, medication therapy management, the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.