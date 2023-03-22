Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Down 5.3%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.57. 34,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 158,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine

About Prime Medicine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $8,738,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000.

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.