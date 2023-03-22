Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Down 5.3%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.57. 34,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 158,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Prime Medicine Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
See Also
