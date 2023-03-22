PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 176,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 9.3% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

