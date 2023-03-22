PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $103.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

