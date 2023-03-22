PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,006 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 0.9% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 67,800.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $68.66.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

