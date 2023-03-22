PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,036 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $238.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

