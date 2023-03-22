PotCoin Market Cap Reaches $688,104.36 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 136.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 74.3% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $688,104.36 and $639.24 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00286698 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011816 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000223 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,219,763 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

