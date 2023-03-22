POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $61.34

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.34, but opened at $62.99. POSCO shares last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 29,538 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 584,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

