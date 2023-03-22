POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $61.34

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.34, but opened at $62.99. POSCO shares last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 29,538 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16.
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
