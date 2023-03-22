Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $21.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.34 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portillo’s will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $353,644.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $187,737.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Portillo’s by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth about $6,635,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

