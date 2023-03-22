Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Portillo’s Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $21.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP George Richard Cook III sold 18,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $353,644.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $187,737.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Portillo’s by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth about $6,635,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
About Portillo’s
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.
