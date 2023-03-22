Poollotto.finance (PLT) Price Up 33.1% Over Last Week

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Poollotto.finance token can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00014872 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. Poollotto.finance has a market capitalization of $49.18 million and approximately $60,192.50 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance launched on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

