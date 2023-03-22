Pollux Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $480,620.66 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $30.12 million and approximately $480,620.66 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.60113162 USD and is up 9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $500,459.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

