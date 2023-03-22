Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Trading Up 1.2%

Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €3.31 ($3.56) and last traded at €3.31 ($3.56). Approximately 8,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €3.27 ($3.52).

Plastiques du Val de Loire Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is €3.30 and its 200-day moving average is €3.60.

About Plastiques du Val de Loire

(Get Rating)

Plastiques du Val de Loire engages in the production and sale of plastic parts in France, the United States, and the rest of Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; exterior appearance parts; technical front facades; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and under the hood parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plastiques du Val de Loire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastiques du Val de Loire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.