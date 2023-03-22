PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.47 and last traded at $49.55. Approximately 40,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 56,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMU. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $8,836,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth $5,560,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $513,000.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

