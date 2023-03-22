Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 87,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.