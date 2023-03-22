Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 4.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.64.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

