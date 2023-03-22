Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

