Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

