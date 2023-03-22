Perth Mint Gold Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,656.43 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for about $1,920.68 or 0.06822956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $6,656.43 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,198 tokens. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a blockchain token developed and issued by Trovio, each unit representing 1 fine troy ounce of physical gold securely stored in The Perth Mint’s central bank grade vaults.

It is based on GoldPass, The Perth Mint‘s full-service gold investment platform that digitises physical gold in the form of digital certificates. PMGT offers a tokenised version of GoldPass certificates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token.

The tokens are 100% backed by GoldPass certificates issued by The Perth Mint, the world’s largest refiner of newly mined gold that produces some of the world’s highest quality bullion. GoldPass certificates are fully backed by physical Perth Mint gold, with the weight and purity of every ounce guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia.”

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perth Mint Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

