PermRock Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

PRT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $40,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,444,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,010.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,873 shares of company stock valued at $945,500.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

