PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Sells $1,328,876.52 in Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PerkinElmer Price Performance
PKI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.08. The company had a trading volume of 835,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $182.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.00.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.