PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Sells $1,328,876.52 in Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PKI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.08. The company had a trading volume of 835,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $182.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

