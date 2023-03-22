Pendragon (LON:PDG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.40

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.40 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.30 ($0.20), with a volume of 2145060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.80 ($0.21).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday.

Pendragon Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £228.20 million, a P/E ratio of 416.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.46.

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

