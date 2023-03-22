Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 476000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16.

Get Pelangio Exploration alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pelangio Exploration news, Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,910,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,315.42. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.