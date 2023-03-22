Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Down 4.4%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.75 and last traded at $44.80. 69,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 392,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Pegasystems Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.84%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 67,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,212,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

