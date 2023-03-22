Peel Hunt Lowers Luceco (LON:LUCE) to Hold

Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Luceco Stock Down 0.5 %

Luceco stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 117.60 ($1.44). 440,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.58. Luceco has a 52 week low of GBX 63.47 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 236 ($2.90). The company has a market capitalization of £189.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,100.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Luceco

In other Luceco news, insider John Hornby sold 268,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78), for a total value of £389,829.60 ($478,729.71). Corporate insiders own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

