Pearson plc (LON:PSON) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.90

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.18) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PSON opened at GBX 828.40 ($10.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 902.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 918.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,518.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 680 ($8.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSON. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.10) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,015 ($12.46).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

