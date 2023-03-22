PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $7.34 EPS

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDD Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38. PDD has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $106.38.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

About PDD

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.