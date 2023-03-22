PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $7.34 EPS

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38. PDD has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $106.38.
PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.
PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.
