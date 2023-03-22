PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $7.34 EPS

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. KGI Securities upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

About PDD

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in PDD by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in PDD by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in PDD by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

Featured Stories

