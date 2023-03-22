PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $7.34 EPS

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $78.38. PDD has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the first quarter worth $70,000. STF Management LP acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

