PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,519 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $32,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCE. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 61.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 44.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $468,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,533,000.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,045,995. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

