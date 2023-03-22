PayPoint (LON:PAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $453.00

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 453 ($5.56) and last traded at GBX 461.50 ($5.67), with a volume of 77463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 463 ($5.69).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.63) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £335.86 million, a P/E ratio of 926.00, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 495.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 534.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 7,200.00%.

In related news, insider Nick Wiles bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £535.76 ($657.94) per share, with a total value of £12,858.24 ($15,790.54). Insiders have bought 74 shares of company stock worth $1,310,674 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

