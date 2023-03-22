PAX Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $528.36 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $528.36 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,948.38 or 0.06852795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00359006 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,399.09 or 0.26092976 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010191 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.

PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.

On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

PAX Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

