Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 6,999 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

