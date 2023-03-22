Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 725,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,871,000 after acquiring an additional 130,118 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,459,000.

DFAT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.78. 85,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,756. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

