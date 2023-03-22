Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. 112,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $33.44.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.