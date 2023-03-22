Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $516.34. 177,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,727. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $537.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.62. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

