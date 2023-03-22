Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.