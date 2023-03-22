Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IJR traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.32. 1,470,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.