Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.33. 741,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

