Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) vs. TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Financial Analysis

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of TowneBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Parke Bancorp pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TowneBank has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Parke Bancorp and TowneBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TowneBank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 43.61% 16.55% 2.10% TowneBank 25.42% 10.19% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parke Bancorp and TowneBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $95.86 million 2.28 $41.82 million $3.44 5.31 TowneBank $743.51 million 2.72 $188.99 million $2.60 10.70

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TowneBank beats Parke Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.