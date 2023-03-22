Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in California Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth $1,651,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth $895,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period.

California Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

CRC stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.11.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.65 million. California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

California Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

