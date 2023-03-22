Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 740 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE RE opened at $353.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.23.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.