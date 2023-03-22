Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,029 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 81.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $83.74.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

CBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

