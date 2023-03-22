Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.68.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

