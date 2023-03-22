Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases 2,850 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after buying an additional 56,970 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,288,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.08 and a 200 day moving average of $161.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

